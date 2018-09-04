Vernon Center Man Accused Of Causing Neck Injury In Apparent Road Rage Incident On Highway 169

A Vernon Center man is accused of punching another driver in the face in an apparent case of road rage that left the victim with a neck injury

Thirty-five-year-old Alfredo Martinez faces criminal charges in Blue Earth County after a male driver called the Minnesota State Patrol on August 17 to report he’d been assaulted by Martinez on Highway 169. The victim told troopers he’d crossed lanes to get to the County Road 69 turn lane and said he may have cut off a white Chevrolet S-10 pickup, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim said he pulled over in the crossover and Martinez pulled in behind him and approached his driver’s side window, screamed at the victim, then punched him in the face and choked him before kicking the victim’s vehicle.

Court documents say the victim was diagnosed with a neck injury and had his eye treated following the incident.

In an interview with troopers, Martinez admitted that he’d approached the victim’s vehicle after he was cut off on the highway. Martinez told police he was upset because he’d had to slam on his brakes at 70 miles per hour with his daughter in the car.

Martinez admitted that he had yelled and swore at the victim, but denied kicking the vehicle or choking the the other driver. He said the victim had rolled his window down a only couple of inches and gave him the finger.

Martinez is charged with 5th degree assault and 4th degree damage to property.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

