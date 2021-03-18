Vernon Center man accused of molesting family member

A Vernon Center man is accused of molesting a family member.

Robert Dale Jones, 55, was charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint Jones first sexually assaulted the girl in his basement when she was 11-year-old. Jones warned the victim not to tell anyone or they would both get in trouble, says the charging document. His wife was home at the time, according to the complaint.

The victim told police another incident occurred at age 11 when she shared a bed with Jones on a camping trip with family members. The girl said Jones rubbed her thigh as they laid in bed.

More abuse happened in 2020, according to the complaint. The victim told investigators she was sleeping on a couch in Jones’ basement when she woke to Jones touching her. The complaint says Jones raped the victim that night, then went back upstairs.

Jones denied sexually touching the victim.