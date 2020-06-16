Vernon Center man charged with 5th DWI in ATV crash

(Mankato, MN) – A Vernon Center man who was injured in an ATV crash last month has been charged with his fifth drinking and driving offense.

Kristopher Jon Chamberlen, 35, is charged in Blue Earth County Court with two counts of felony DWI.

A criminal complaint says the crash was reported at 9:40 p.m. on May 1. A witness called police when he saw an ATV and a person lying in the ditch west of Amboy at 499th Ave and 121st St. Police say Chamberlen was on the ground about 40 feet from the vehicle when they arrived on the scene.

The criminal complaint says Chamberlen’s mother confirmed his identity and admitted her son had been drinking at her house before he rode away on the ATV.

Investigators found a small cooler, along with full and empty cans of beer near the crash site, according to the complaint.

Chamberlen was transported to a Rochester hospital by helicopter for medical treatment. A blood draw put his blood alcohol level at .22. The legal limit for driving in Minnesota is .08. Chamberlen denied driving the ATV, according to the complaint.

The complaint says Chamberlen’s license is cancelled due to four previous DWI convictions. He has also been convicted of failing to stop at an injury accident and fleeing police in a motor vehicle, according to the complaint.