Veteran’s Day: What’s open, what’s closed

Thursday, November 11th is Veteran’s Day, and a number of state, federal, and city operations will be closed in observance of the federal holiday.

All county government service buildings will be closed, including all county courthouses and the Mankato Driver and Exam Station. The U.S. Postal Service is also closed and will not be delivering mail.

Most banks and financial institutions observe the Veteran’s Day holiday and will be closed.

In Mankato and North Mankato, garbage service will continue as scheduled.

Both the Blue Earth County Library and the Taylor Library will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Mankato Area Public Public schools and most private schools DO have classes on Veteran’s Day

Retail stores make their own decisions on whether to close or remain open for federal holidays, so it’s best to call ahead to get the schedule for a specific store.