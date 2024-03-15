Veteran’s Memorial Bridge gets state freight grant

A state freight funding grant has put Mankato much closer to making necessary repairs and upgrades to the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the city was awarded $6.1 million to rehabilitate the bridge, which needs $23 million in repairs.

Mankato must come up with $10 million for the project, which has already been pushed back due to a shortage of funding. MnDOT has strongly advised against delaying the project past 2026 because of deterioration.

Another $10.8 million freight grant was awarded to MnDOT District 7 for the Highway 169 Mankato revitalization project. The project will reconstruct the highway from south of Webster Ave to Highway 14 and add roundabouts at Webster and near North River Lane.