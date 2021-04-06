Victim airlifted after becoming trapped by grain at Walnut Grove co-op

A victim was airlifted after becoming trapped by grain at a co-op in Walnut Grove Tuesday.

The Walnut Grove Fire Department responded to Meadowland’s Farmer’s Co-op on Duncan Ave at 10:17 a.m. where they found a person trapped under the grain.

It took about an hour to free the victim, who was treated at the scene, then airlifted to Sioux Falls, SD says the release.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including the Walnut Grove ambulance, and the Tracy and Lamberton fire departments.