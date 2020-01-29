Victim Beaten After Confronting Man Illegally Parked in Handicap Space at Walgreens

A man who illegally parked in a handicap space violently assaulted another man who confronted him, according to charges filed in Hennepin County District Court.

The incident happened Jan. 26 at the Walgreens located at 6390 Brooklyn Blvd. in Brooklyn Center, with Stephen Todey, 24, of New Hope, accused of using a tire iron to attack the victim, also punching and kicking him after he fell to the ground.

Brooklyn Center police arrived at the Walgreens and found the victim covered in blood with multiple injuries to his face.

The criminal complaint says the victim was attempting to park in the handicap space for his girlfriend, who has multiple sclerosis and her symptoms were “extremely bad that day.”

Todey was illegally parked in the spot, and when confronted by the victim he got out of his vehicle and an argument ensued. The argument led to Todey grabbing a tire iron from his vehicle and hitting the man, before he “then assumed a boxing stance and began striking” the victim.

The victim fell to the ground, at which point Todey allegedly kicked and stomped him before leaving.

Surveillance video confirmed the assault and also allowed police to identify Todey’s vehicle. He was located by police later that evening and arrested, with officers documenting that Todey was “extremely intoxicated,” the complaint says.

The victim was taken to North Memorial Medical Center and diagnosed with a nasal bone fracture, a traumatic injury from being knocked unconscious and numerous contusions and other minor injuries.

Todey has been charged with third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. If convicted, the maximum sentence is five years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.

Source: bringmethenews.com

