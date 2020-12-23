Victim, driver identified as crash near Morristown turns fatal

Police have identified the victim and driver in a fatal crash near Morristown that investigators believe involved alcohol.

Travis Vanhoudt of Waterville, died at the trauma center he’d been transported to after the crash, according to a press release from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Monday morning just before 6 a.m. at 230th St W and Iona Ave.

Vanhoudt was ejected from a vehicle driven by Robyn Lynse, 17, of Warsaw. Lynse was arrested at the scene of the crash, but released into a parent’s custody later that day.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. Criminal charges are pending the results of a blood test.

The crash remains under investigation.