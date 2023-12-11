River 105 River 105 Logo

Victim of fatal industrial accident on Chestnut St identified

December 11, 2023 12:26PM CST
The victim of last week’s fatal industrial accident on a Mankato rooftop has been identified.

Mankato Public Safety identified the deceased as Bruce Frank Plonski, 62, of Cannon Falls.

Police responded to 155 Chestnut St on Dec 7 for an unresponsive male on the roof.

Plonski had reportedly been doing repairs on the roof.  Emergency personnel were unable to access the roof until Xcel Energy confirmed it was safe.

Plonski was declared dead when crews were able to gain access.  His cause of death is still unknown.

