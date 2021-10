North Mankato Police have identified the victim of a suspected fatal drug overdose.

Brett Eugene Reinke, 25, of North Mankato, was found deceased inside his apartment on September 20. Police were dispatched just after 10:30 p.m. that night to 400 Allan Ave for a possible overdose.

An autopsy will determine Reinke’s cause of death.

North Mankato Police and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force continue to investigate Reinke’s death.