Victim suffered ‘significant’ wound in workplace stabbing, say charges

A Mankato man has been charged in last week’s workplace stabbing.

Herton Ezikiel Lowary, 29, was charged with three felony counts of assault in Blue Earth County Court.

Police responded to the stabbing at Johnson Outdoors at 8:45 p.m. on August 3. When officers arrived, they found the victim in the warehouse area lying on the floor surrounded by a “large amount of fresh blood.” Officers were informed that the victim had been stabbed in the chest by another employee. The victim was transported to a hospital.

The victim later told police he was walking towards the break room with two co-workers when he turned around and saw Lowary running at him. The victim said he initially thought Lowary had punched him in the chest until he saw blood.

A witness told police she was standing near the victim when Lowary came up from behind and stabbed him.

Doctors told investigators the victim had suffered a “significant stab wound” to the chest that barely missed his vital arteries. The stab entered below the victim’s collarbone in an upward motion, according to the complaint. The complaint describes the wound as “deep.”

Lowary was located outside of the business with a knife nearby, according to the complaint. Court documents say the knife had a six-inch blade.