Victims of double-fatal Watonwan County crash identified
(St. James, MN) – The Watonwan County Sheriff has identified the two victims killed in a crash between Darfur and Comfrey on Wednesday.
Kurt Roiger, 53, of Sanborn, and Albert Sellner, 78, of Springfield were pronounced dead when emergency personnel arrived on the scene.
A release from the Watonwan County Sheriff’s office said Roiger was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 and Sellner was in a 2014 Buick LaCrosse.
The drivers were the sole occupants of each vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
