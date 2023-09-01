River 105 River 105 Logo

Victims of fatal Kasota motorcycle crash were from Mankato

September 1, 2023 9:21AM CDT
Share
Le Sueur County Justice Center, Photo LBG

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says two people killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night in Kasota were from Mankato.

The male driver was identified as Russell Henry Kewatt, 62.  His passenger was 29-year-old Danielle Alyssa Ranslow.  Kewatt and Ranslow were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.  Police say neither rider was wearing a helmet.

The bike Kewatt and Ranslow were riding collided with a minivan on Monday night around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hill St and Rabbit Rd.

 

Recent Posts