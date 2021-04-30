Victory Drive closing for construction in May

A portion of Victory Dr (Co Rd 82) will close in May for reconstruction and is expected to remain closed through early September.

The section of the roadway between Stadium and Hoffman roads will close beginning May 10.

Thru traffic on Victory Dr will be detoured via Stadium Rd, Pohl Rd, and Glenwood Ave. Skylark Dr and Balcerzak Dr will not be accessible to or from Victory Dr.

The reconstruction project includes storm sewer improvements, concrete curb & gutter, concrete pavement, reconfiguration of the Balcerzak Dr intersection, traffic signal replacement at Balcerzak, and lighting upgrades.

To coordinate access concerns, residents and landowners should contact Blue Earth County Public Works Department.