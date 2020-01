(Faribault, MN) – The Rice County Sheriff shared two “near miss” crash videos on social media Wednesday, also pleading for drivers to slow down in inclement weather.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Troy Dunn said the videos were from two recent crashes that deputies on-scene were investigating. “Both deputies were very fortunate that they were not struck,” said the sheriff.

“The bottom line is that we need to slow down,” reads the post. “Especially in inclement weather.”

According to the sheriff’s office, both vehicles in the videos were going too fast for road conditions, but no one was seriously injured.

“For the safety of yourself and our first responders, PLEASE SLOW DOWN,” said Dunn.