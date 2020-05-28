Vigil for George Floyd in St. Peter Thursday

(St. Peter, MN) – A local activist group will host a vigil for George Floyd in St. Peter.

Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato is inviting residents to gather with the group at Minnesota Square Park at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 28.

The vigil will be followed by remarks from Maurice Staley of NAACP Mankato, Bukata Hayes from the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, and Yurie Hong, founder of Indivisible St. Peter-Greater Mankato.

The gathering is a public declaration that “George Floyd’s life matters, black lives matter, and the officers who murdered George Floyd, and the Minneapolis Police Department must be held accountable,” says a release from the Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato.

Rally participants are asked to wear masks and maintain strict social distancing.