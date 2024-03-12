Vikings are signing Sam Darnold to replace Kirk Cousins, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the terms says the Minnesota Vikings have agreed on a one-year, $10 million contract with quarterback Sam Darnold.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be signed until the new league year opens Wednesday.

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft, joins his fourth team and has an opportunity to replace Kirk Cousins, who is heading to the Atlanta Falcons. The 26-year-old Darnold is 21-35 as a starter for the Jets, Panthers and 49ers. He spent last season backing up Brock Purdy in San Francisco and started one game.