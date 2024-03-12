River 105 River 105 Logo

Vikings are signing Sam Darnold to replace Kirk Cousins, AP source says

March 12, 2024 10:31AM CDT
@ap.news San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold passes during an NFL football practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The 49ers are scheduled to play the Detroit Lions, Sunday in the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A person with knowledge of the terms says the Minnesota Vikings have agreed on a one-year, $10 million contract with quarterback Sam Darnold.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be signed until the new league year opens Wednesday.

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft, joins his fourth team and has an opportunity to replace Kirk Cousins, who is heading to the Atlanta Falcons. The 26-year-old Darnold is 21-35 as a starter for the Jets, Panthers and 49ers. He spent last season backing up Brock Purdy in San Francisco and started one game.

