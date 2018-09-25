Vikings’ Everson Griffen Undergoing Mental Health Evaluation After Weekend Hotel Incident

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 16: Everson Griffen #97 of the Minnesota Vikings fires up his teammates on the sidelines during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Vikings and the Packers tied 29-29 after overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings have listed Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen out for Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams because of a “knee/not injury related” issue.

What exactly that issue is has been wildly speculated on by local and national media.

KSTP reports that Griffen was involved in an incident at Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis on Saturday, with the report saying Griffen was threatening to shoot someone while pacing around the hotel lobby.

Griffen was never arrested for the alleged incident, according to multiple reports.

Fox 9 reported that Griffen was arrested following the hotel incident, alleging that he tried breaking into a teammate’s home. The Vikings have strongly denied that, according to multiple reports, and Fox 9 has since removed that portion of the report from their story.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Griffen has been dealing with a “serious personal health-related issue” for weeks and he is now undergoing a mental health evaluation at a local hospital.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman released the following statement late Monday.

“We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard. We are currently focused on Everson’s well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family.”

Griffen didn’t play in the Vikings‘ loss to the Bills on Sunday, but he was already listed as “out” because of a knee injury.

