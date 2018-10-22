Vikings Fan’s Rental Car Torched in Parking Lot Outside Jets’ Stadium

A Vikings fan’s vacation to the East Coast to see her team play the New York Jets turned into a nightmare when she found her rental car after the game completely destroyed by fire.

Gina Smith posted a photo of her burned up rental car, saying: “Dumb Jets tailgaters set our rental car on fire in the MLStadium parking lot with their freaking grill.”

According to The Press of Atlantic City, authorities believe tailgaters dumped hot coals from a grill in the parking lot, and the fire started when a vehicle parked over the coals. The fire spread to five vehicles, the report says.

The wind was howling in New York and New Jersey on Sunday, with gusts up to 40 mph, although the state trooper interviewed in the article didn’t indicate that the strong winds helped fuel the blaze.

“We’re guessing maybe they never put their grill away (or didn’t put the coals out?) and with all that wind it blew the grill into our car and set it on fire,” Gina wrote. “Our car was wrecked when we came out and there were no witnesses, but that mystery grill was in front of our car so.”

Gina, who is on vacation for her birthday, said her experience was even more of a nightmare because she didn’t have additional insurance on the rental car, meaning that she’ll likely be out the deductible.

She added that nobody from the Jets or MetLife Stadium was willing to help – not surprising for a team still bitter about missing out on Kirk Cousins and then got smashed 37-17 by the Vikings.

“I was just dumbfounded,” she tweeted. “Everyone was just like, sorry there were no witnesses we don’t know what happened. There’s a freakin grill on our car, go check your security cameras.”

