Vikings get QB Joshua Dobbs in deadline deal with Cardinals in fallout from Cousins injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to acquire quarterback Joshua Dobbs in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals in the hours before the NFL trade deadline.

They’re adding another player with starting experience following the season-ending injury to Kirk Cousins. The deal was pending the completion of a physical for Dobbs. The Vikings will send a 2024 sixth-round draft pick to the Cardinals and receive a conditional 2024 seventh-rounder.

Dobbs was acquired on Aug. 24 by the Cardinals in a trade with Cleveland. He started all eight games as a fill-in for Kyler Murray. This is his seventh NFL team in seven seasons.