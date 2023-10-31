River 105 River 105 Logo

Vikings get QB Joshua Dobbs in deadline deal with Cardinals in fallout from Cousins injury

October 31, 2023 2:38PM CDT
FILE - In this March 31, 2017, file photo, quarterback Josh Dobbs throws to a receiver during Tennessee NFL Pro Day in Knoxville, Tenn. The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh, giving them a backup while Nick Foles recovers from a broken collarbone. The Jaguars gave up a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Dobbs, who was in his third season with the Steelers. He was a fourth-round pick in 2017. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to acquire quarterback Joshua Dobbs in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals in the hours before the NFL trade deadline.

They’re adding another player with starting experience following the season-ending injury to Kirk Cousins. The deal was pending the completion of a physical for Dobbs. The Vikings will send a 2024 sixth-round draft pick to the Cardinals and receive a conditional 2024 seventh-rounder.

Dobbs was acquired on Aug. 24 by the Cardinals in a trade with Cleveland. He started all eight games as a fill-in for Kyler Murray. This is his seventh NFL team in seven seasons.

