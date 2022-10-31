Vikings hang on for 5th straight win, top Cardinals 34-26

By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Za’Darius Smith had three sacks to help Minnesota’s defense hang on against Kyler Murray as the Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 for their fifth consecutive victory.

Dalvin Cook rushed for a season-high 111 yards and a touchdown and Kirk Cousins passed for two scores and ran for another for the Vikings.

They moved to 6-1 and stayed unbeaten at home in coach Kevin O’Connell’s rookie year.

Murray passed for 326 yards and a season-high three touchdowns. He threw two second-half interceptions that proved costly.

The Cardinals fell to 3-5.