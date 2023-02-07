Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have hired Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator.

The Vikings are trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL’s worst last season.

Flores was a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach this season for Pittsburgh. He spent three years as head coach in Miami prior to that.

Flores, who is Black, was fired by the Dolphins. He then filed a class-action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination by the team and the NFL.

Flores was an assistant for eight seasons for New England’s defense before he went to Miami.