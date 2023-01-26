Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O’Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach. He’s had three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets, Buffalo and Green Bay. Pettine was also the head coach for Cleveland for two years.

O’Connell fired Ed Donatell after the Vikings ranked second-worst in the league in yards allowed and fourth-worst in points allowed in their only season together.

Ryan Nielsen and Sean Desai have previously interviewed.