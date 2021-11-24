Vikings praise police for peaceful ending to Griffen crisis

By BRIAN HALL Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings say defensive end Everson Griffen has emerged from his home without incident and is receiving care for his mental health.

Griffen called 911 early Wednesday out of fear of an intruder after a worrisome series of social media posts. He said people were trying to kill him. Police determined there was no intruder.

Griffen spent most of the day refusing to come out of his house before the team announced the peaceful resolution. Griffen took a leave from the team in 2018 for mental health treatment.