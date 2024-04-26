Vikings trade up twice in NFL draft. They take Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, Alabama edge Dallas Turner
April 26, 2024 10:37AM CDT
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings took Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft and Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner at No. 17.
They moved up one spot in a trade with the New York Jets to make sure they didn’t miss out on their most dire need at quarterback after the departure of Kirk Cousins in free agency to Atlanta.
McCarthy went 27-1 as a starter and won last season’s national championship with the Wolverines. The Vikings then leaped six spots in a swap with the Jacksonville Jaguars to get Turner.