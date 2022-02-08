VINE seeking volunteers

VINE Faith in Action is looking for more volunteers in the Greater Mankato area.

The organization saw a decline in volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many volunteers also travel south for the winter.

VINE volunteers help with delivering meals to people’s homes, providing transportation to medical appointments, assisting with household chores, such as shoveling, raking, or mowing, visiting with isolated seniors, and more.

Anyone interested in becoming a VINE volunteer can attend VINE’s Volunteer Orientation on Wednesday, February 9 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the facility, located at 421 E Hickory St. Attendees will learn about the different ways they can help.

To register, call (507) 387-1666.

LEARN MORE ABOUT VINE & VOLUNTEERING OPPORTUNITIES