VINE’s Love Your Age 55+ Expo Tuesday

VINE’s Love Your Age 55+ Expo is Tuesday. The expo is free and open to the public.

Attendees can visit with over 90 vendors, collect items, play games, and sign up for door prizes. Speakers include Marcus Kubicheck from the Monarch Robot Program and local retired celebrities.

The expo will also offer free health assessments provided by staff and MSU’s College of Nursing. Blue Earth County Public Health will also offer fall vaccinations.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

MORE INFORMATION