Vintage Antique Mall In Former Dutler’s Bowl To Close

The Vintage Antique Mall has announced they’ll close their doors next month.

The mall located at the intersection of Highway 14 and 169 is owned by Ruth Dutler, who opened the business in the former landmark Dutler’s Bowl in 2016.

The mall is home to the famous historic Rotosphere that has welcomed interstate travelers for over 50 years.

A posting on the mall’s Facebook page says the business will close on Saturday, May 18th and vendors would be offering sales as the closing draws near.

