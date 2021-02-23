Virtual Confederate monument presentation by historian Thursday

Author and historian Karen L. Cox will give a virtual presentation on Confederate monuments Thursday.

The event is sponsored by multiple Minnesota State University, Mankato departments. According to a press release from MSU, the presentation will focus on “what these statues meant to those who erected them and how a movement arose to force a reckoning.”

Cox is a historian and scholar from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She’s written opinion pieces for the New York Times, TIME, and the Washington Post.

Cox’s book No Common Ground: Confederate Monuments and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice will be released April 12. She’s the author of three other books.

The Thursday, Feb 25 event is free and open to the public. The 90-minute presentation starts at 4 p.m.

