Visit Mankato announces new director

Visit Mankato has announced Ashlee White as its new Director.

White joins Visit Mankato with more than a decade of public relations and marketing experience in travel, hospitality, music & entertainment, healthcare, and more. She has previously worked with tourism boards in Israel, Tuscson, Wales, South Walton, and Los Cabos.

White is a graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato. She spent nearly a decade working in New York City after graduation before moving back to Mankato.

“I’m thrilled to join the Visit Mankato team,” said White. “I look forward to promoting the destination’s expansive offerings, while strategizing new ways to help increase awareness and visitation to Mankato and its surrounding communities.”

White holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communication, with an emphasis in public relations, and a minor in marketing.

Visit Mankato is a local destination management organization and a business unit of Greater Mankato Growth.