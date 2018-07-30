Volunteer Fire Fighter Severely Injured At Blue Earth County Fair Race

A volunteer Butterfield firefighter was severely injured when his car rolled at the Blue Earth County Fair enduro race for firefighters on Friday night.

Jeff Durheim was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, where he is being treated for fractured vertebrae in his neck, according to a Caring Bridge page that was created by his family.

Jeremy Giefer of Giefer’s Towing in Vernon Center says he was the closest person to Durheim when the crash happened around 9 p.m. Giefer says Durheim’s car was coming around a turn on the inside lane of the track, caught the corner sharply, and grazed the berm before rolling and landing on it’s wheels.

According to Giefer, the race immediately stopped. He was the first person to reach Durheim’s car and said the firefighter was completely conscience, immediately stating: “I think I broke my neck.”

Paramedics were called immediately to the vehicle, and Giefer says the decision was made immediately to airlift Durheim. The welding on the car prevented emergency responders from extracting Durheim, so Giefer says that he and another tow truck driver from All American Towing were able to cut through the vehicle with Sawzalls.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office, Durheim was airlifted at around 9:50 p.m. from Highway 169.

Durheim’s family says on the Caring Bridge page that his spinal cord is intact, but also severely damaged and bleeding, but he is continuing to improve each day.

Giefer believes it was Durheim’s first time in the race.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

