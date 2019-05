The pool at Spring Lake Park in Mankato is getting an upgrade, and now the basketball courts have a shot, too.

The park is one of twelve finalists in the Minnesota Timberwolves “Our Courts, Our Future Program.” Four courts from different regions around the state are chosen for renovation by vote.

Voting is open until May 24th at midnight at the Timberwolves Our Court website.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

