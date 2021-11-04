Voters decide on ballot options in local school districts

Results are in for a number of issues that were on the ballot in local school districts on Election Day 2021.

In St. Clair, voters approved tax increases for their district on Tuesday. The increases will fund operating expenses, as well as a school building expansion and maintenance.

Voters in Nicollet approved a property tax increase to support operations. The new levy passed 294 to 166 and will replace that current levy, which is set to expire.

In St. Peter, an operating levy passed by a vote of 1,604 to 1,254. The levy will collect about $1 million in the next 10 years.

On the flip side, the Le Sueur-Henderson School District rejected referendum requests for a new fieldhouse and elementary school.

In New Ulm, voters said no to combining and renewing two existing operating levies. The levies are due to expire in the next two years. The option was voted down 1,143 to 1,231. They also rejected a new levy that would support career and technical education.