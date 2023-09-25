Voting begins for November 7 Elections

Voting season began Friday for the November elections.

County, city, township, and school board contests will be on the ballots around the state. Questions and special elections will also be on the November ballot, including two bond questions for Mankato Area Public Schools.

Voters can find out if there is an election in their area at mnvotes.gov/pollfinder.

This will be the first general election since new election laws were passed earlier this year. The law gives Minnesotans the right to paid time off from work to vote anytime during the 46-day voting period. Voting rights for felons were also restored on June 1.

