Voting numbers in Mower County in Tuesday’s mid-term election similar to those from 2018

The Mower County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office reported that voting numbers from Tuesday’s mid-term election seem to be extremely comparable to the last midterm election in 2018 in all areas of absentee, mail ballot and in-person voting.

Chief Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Amanda Kiefer reported that 22,671 voters were registered in Mower County as of 7 a.m. on election day, and 1,170 voters registered on election day Tuesday. Kiefer added that 4,053 regular, military and overseas absentee ballots and mail ballots were accepted Tuesday, along with five federal office only absentee ballots. 14,221 voters cast a ballot in Mower County on election day, for an overall voter turnout in the county of approximately 63%.

Kiefer added that 2,419 ballots were distributed via mail, with 1,553 mail-in ballots accepted, and 2,854 absentee ballots were distributed in Mower County for Tuesday’s midterm election, with 2,497 of those ballots accepted. Kiefer went on to state that mail ballot participation of total votes came to approximately 11%, with absentee ballots being approximately 18%.

Kiefer went on to report that the results from Tuesday are unofficial until the vote for Mower County is canvassed at the Mower County Government Center next Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., and all cities, schools and townships in Mower County will be canvassing election results on different dates next week.