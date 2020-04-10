Waffle House Starts Selling Waffle Mix Online, Sells Out in Four Hours

So much for getting the chance to make Waffle House waffles in the comfort of your home.

On Wednesday, the popular breakfast chain revealed it was planning to sell its own branded waffle mix for a limited time.

“Keep the Waffle House experience alive in your Waffle Home,” reads a tweet from the company posted Wednesday morning.

About four hours after that tweet, Waffle House shared an update the waffle mix had already sold out.

“Waffle Mix is currently sold out, but we’re working to restock,” Waffle House said.

Each order of Waffle Mix includes three bags, enough to make 5-6 waffles per bag, Waffle House says. It costs $20, according to the restaurant’s website.

Source: usatoday.com