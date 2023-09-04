Waldorf, Minnesota man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on charges of possession and/or sale of stolen or counterfeit check, giving false name to a peace officer charges in Mower County District Court

A Waldorf, Minnesota man who attempted to cash a stolen check at an Austin bank on September 14th, 2022, and who also gave a false name to the arresting officer from the Austin Police Department has been sentenced to jail time and supervised probation in Mower County District Court.

24-year-old Hunter James Carlson was convicted and sentenced Friday to four years of supervised probation for felony charge of possession and/or sale of a stolen or counterfeit check. A 17-month prison sentence was stayed for four years if Carlson complies with the 16 different conditions of his probation, and Carlson was also convicted and sentenced Friday to 364 days in jail and two years of supervised probation for a gross misdemeanor charge of giving a false name to a peace officer. Judge Jeffery Kritzer stayed 291 days of the jail time for two years if Carlson complies with the terms of his probation, and he was given credit for 73 days already served.

Carlson pleaded guilty to the two charges on June 22nd, and two felony counts of check forgery, offer or possess with intent to defraud, and a felony charge for stolen checks, Penalties 2 or 3,direct victims, value to direct and indirect victims $501-$2,500 in the case against Carlson were dismissed with his guilty pleas.