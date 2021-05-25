Walk-in clinics at MCHS for COVID-19 vaccines open this week in Austin and Albert Lea
Anyone age 12 and older can visit the Mayo Clinic Health System walk-in clinic locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. You do not need to be a Mayo Clinic Health System patient to be vaccinated.
No appointment required.
The cost of the COVID-19 vaccinations are free. If you have insurance, your provider may be billed an administrative fee.
If the vaccination is for a child or minor under the age of 18, a parent or guardian must be present or reachable by phone. If you have insurance, please bring your insurance card. Masks are required.
Important to note that if you receive a vaccination at any Mayo Clinic Health System walk-in clinic, you will be asked to schedule an appointment for your second dose of vaccine before leaving.
Locations for the walk-in clinics are:
ALBERT LEA HEALTH REACH CAMPUS
1705 SE Broadway, Albert Lea
Wednesday, May 26: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 27: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
AUSTIN MEDICAL CENTER WEST
101 14z St. NW, Austin
Tuesday, May 25: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 27: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, May 28: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.