Walmart bans open carry in stores; discontinues sale of certain ammunition

(Bentonville, AR) – Walmart announced Tuesday that it would discontinue sales of certain ammunition, ban open carry in company stores, and cease selling handguns entirely.

Company CEO Doug McMillon’s memo to store associates addressed the company’s decision in the aftermath of a mass shooting at the El Paso, Texas Walmart, where 22 people were killed. Just days before, two Walmart associates were killed by another employee in the Southhaven, Mississippi store.

“We’ve also been listening to a lot of people inside and outside our company as we think about the role we can play in helping to make the country safer,” said McMillon’s announcement. “It’s clear to us that the status quo is unacceptable.”

America’s largest retailer will now discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition such as the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber that “can also be used in large capacity clips on military-style weapons.” Handgun ammunition sales will also be discontinued after the current inventory is sold. And in Alaska, handgun sales will be discontinued entirely, marking the company’s “complete exit” from handguns.

“Finally, we encourage our nation’s leaders to move forward and strengthen background check and to remove weapons from those who have been determined to pose an imminent danger,” said McMillon’s memo.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)