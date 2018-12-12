Walmart: Mankato’s #1 Shoplifted Retailer In 2018

Walmart has hit its stride, becoming the top-shoplifted retail store in Mankato for two years running, according to police records.

According to the Department of Public Safety, police have been called to Walmart for theft/shoplifting 144 times this year. Scheels, which snatched the #1 spot away from Walmart in 2016, has had the second most with 104 incidents.

Rounding out the top five are Mills Fleet Farm (32), Target (22), and Menards (17). Hilltop Hy-Vee came in slightly behind at number six on the list.

Walmart was also in the top spot for shoplifting police calls in 2015 and 2017.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com