Walmart raising tobacco purchase age to 21

(Bentonville, AR) – Retail giant Walmart announced Wednesday that it would raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products and e-cigarettes at all 5,000 of its U.S. stores.

The Arkansas-based chain said growing pressure to cut tobacco sale among minors was a major factor in their decision to raise the purchase age to 21. The company will also cease selling fruit and dessert flavored e-cigarettes among concerns that the flavors hook teenagers on vaping.

An increasing number of businesses and cities are raising the tobacco purchase age. Walgreens announced earlier this year that the company would minimum required purchase age to 21 in September.

Locally, St. Peter and Waseca have both passed Tobacco 21 laws. Meanwhile, Mankato officials are considering a Tobacco 21 proposal. A hearing and vote have been set for Monday, May 13th.

