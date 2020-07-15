Walmart, Sam’s Club will require face coverings beginning next week

(Bentonville, AR) – Walmart and Sam’s Club will require shoppers to wear face coverings starting next week in response to rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

In a statement released Wednesday, the retail giant said about 65 percent of its 5,000-plus stores are located in areas where there is “some form of government mandate on face coverings.”

“To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20,” said the release. Walmart says the five-day delay will allow them time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage, and train associates on the new protocols.

In addition to signage, Walmart has created a “Health Ambassador” role. This person would be stationed near the entrance to remind customers of the new requirements. Ambassadors receive special training and will wear black polo shirts to be easily identified, according to the release. The ambassadors will also work to find solutions for guests who come to the store without a mask.

All stores will maintain a single entrance in order to ensure consistency, said the release.

At Sam’s Club, complimentary masks will be provided if the member doesn’t have one, or the member can purchase a mask inside the club.

“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic,” says the release. “We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the guidance of health officials like the CDC.”