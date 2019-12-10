Walmart Takes Risqué Christmas Sweaters Off Website

If a sweater showing Santa doing lines of coke or getting whipped by Mrs. Claus was on your Christmas wish list, they just got a little harder to find. Walmart Canada is on Santa’s naughty list after it posted several “ugly” Christmas sweaters for sale on its website, including one by FUN Wear that showed a maybe-too-jolly St. Nick in front of a table with three white lines of what’s “heavily implied” to be cocaine, per Global News. The tagline underneath Santa: “Let it snow.” The accompanying product copy also caught people’s attention online, proclaiming that “the best snow comes straight from South America” and that Santa “really likes to … savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow.”

Fox Business notes other sweaters for sale on the Walmart site showed Santa in “other compromising situations,” including a bare-butted Santa “roasting his chestnuts” over a fireplace, an upside-down snowman somehow “suggestive of genitals,” an alien getting ready to “probe” Santa, and an, ahem, intimate moment between Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Walmart has since taken the sweaters off its site. “These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller … do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website,” the retailer noted. “We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused.”

