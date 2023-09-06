Walnut Grove man sentenced for theft of stolen golf carts sold on Craigslist

A Walnut Grove man, Nicholas Norman Kruse, age 30, has been sentenced for the theft of golf carts that were later sold on Craigslist.

According to court documents, on Aug. 10, 2022, Redwood County deputies reported to the theft of two golf carts and golfing equipment from a Sanborn business. One of the stolen golf carts turned up for sale on Craigslist, purchased by a New Ulm man who gave law enforcement a description of the men he had purchased the cart from, stating one was “Nick” from Walnut Grove.

The next day, law enforcement pulled over a truck and trailer associated with the theft at Sanborn. The driver eventually admitted to deputies he had stolen the golf carts, and one was still in his garage along with the remaining stolen equipment. The driver stated that Nicholas Kruse had helped in the theft and sale of the stolen carts.

On Sept. 1, Kruse was sentenced for felony third degree burglary and felony theft to a total of 30 days local confinement, three years supervised probation, 40 hours sentenced to serve, fines and fees of $200, and restitution of $3,324.