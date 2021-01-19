Walnut Grove teen pinned under snowmobile in Saturday crash

A Walnut Grove teenager crashed and was pinned under a snowmobile Friday afternoon.

Redwood County sheriff’s office received a report of a snowmobile accident near the intersection of Highway 68 and County Road 10 just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s report says Traeydon Larsen, 15, of Walnut Grove, went over a large drift in a ditch, resulting in the snowmobile landing on him. Larsen was pinned under the snowmobile for about half-an-hour until help arrived. He was transported to Marshall Avera emergency room by ambulance, but wasn’t seriously injured, according to the crash report.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Wabasso Ambulance, Lucan First responders and Fire, North Ambulance, and Marshall PD.