Walz announces big rollback of COVID-19 restrictions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced he is lifting a number of coronavirus restrictions in one of the most significant rollbacks in Minnesota since the pandemic began last year.

Starting noon on Monday, religious services will no longer have occupancy limits. And all public venues will now be able to open at 50% capacity, with a limit of 10,000 for outdoor venues, allowing the Twins to welcome back fans for the baseball team’s home opener on April 8.

Walz cited declining COVID-19 cases and increased vaccinations statewide for the decision. Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans and more than 70% of people 65 and older have been given at least one coronavirus shot.