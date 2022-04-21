Walz blasts Legislature over unemployment insurance dispute

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has sharply criticized the Minnesota Legislature for failing to break its impasse over an unemployment insurance tax increase that businesses are already starting to pay.

The Democratic governor blamed both the Senate Republican and House Democratic majorities on Wednesday. He says it’s “absolutely ridiculous” that they didn’t reach a deal back in January, and the May 23rd adjournment is coming up. Walz says he’ll propose a path forward in his State of the State speech Sunday.

Doug Loon of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce says other states have fixed the problem, and Minnesota needs to be competitive.