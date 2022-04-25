Walz calls for deal on unemployment insurance, ‘hero pay’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for compromise in negotiations to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and to pay frontline worker bonuses during his fourth State of the State address.

The address later Sunday comes with four weeks left in the session as lawmakers figure out how to use the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus and more than $1 billion in federal pandemic funds.

The Democratic governor’s address was the last of his term before he faces a stiff challenge from Republicans later this year. It was his first address at the Capitol since the pandemic began.