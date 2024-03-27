Walz calls for new gun safety measures in State of the State speech at Owatonna High School

@ap.news FILE - Incumbent Governor Tim Walz debates gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen in the third and final gubernatorial debate at the Fitzgerald Theater, Oct. 28, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Nicole Neri, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz used the backdrop of a gleaming new high school to call on the Legislature in his State of the State speech to enact new gun control measures to make schools and communities safer.

He also touted the achievements of last year’s legislative session. Walz went to Owatonna High School on Tuesday night to highlight how the southern Minnesota community has made big investments in education and workforce development.

Walz also called for stronger requirements for safe storage of firearms, better reporting of lost and stolen guns, and tougher penalties for so-called straw buyers who purchase firearms for people who can’t legally have them because of their criminal records.