Walz calls special session, hints at COVID-19 restrictions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he plans to announce some targeted restrictions to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as the state sees a surge in cases.

Walz plans to unveil at least some of his restrictions Tuesday, hinting that bars and restaurants could be among areas that see tighter restrictions. News of the imminent restrictions comes as Walz announced that the state would be adding more than a dozen free COVID-19 testing sites over the next two weeks.

Testing at the sites will be free and available to anyone. Separately, Walz also called a special legislative session for Thursday to extend his peacetime emergency powers.